WIPA Expresses Sincere Condolences at Passing of Gibbs Williams

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) expresses sincere condolences

to the family, friends, and colleagues of sports administrator Gibbs Williams.

Gibbs ‘Gibbo’ Williams was the Vice Principal of GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport

in Jamaica, team manager of Jamaica’s Men’s Under-19 team for many years, and team manager of

the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s U19 team which toured Sri Lanka last month.

Wavell Hinds, WIPA President and CEO, remarked, “It is with great sorrow that we have learnt of

the passing of Gibbs Williams. Mr. Williams has given stellar service to his family, to clubs and

schools in Jamaica, and to Jamaica and West Indies cricket. He was a good and decent human

being, and a gentleman at heart. He will be missed, but his legacy will certainly live on. May he rest in eternal peace.