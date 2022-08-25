WIPA Expresses Condolences at Passing of Irvin Warrican

August 24, 2022: KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) expresses condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former Windward Islands player, coach and manager, Irvin Warrican.

Mr Warrican was a St. Vincent and the Grenadines all-rounder who played between 1991 and 1995.

He was also a Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level 3 coach and a teacher.

WIPA Vice President, Nixon McLean, expressed, “We are saddened at the passing of Mr. Irvin

Warrican after a sudden illness. Mr Warrican was a great contributor to St Vincent and the

Grenadines on and off the field. He was not only a player and coach, but also a wonderful educator.

I extend to his family, friends and the cricket fraternity my condolences, and wish them strength

and peace at this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace and light perpetually shine upon him.”