Windwards announced 26 man squad

St. George’s, Grenada – Windwards Lead Selector Steve Mahon has announced a 26-man squad for continued preparation for the upcoming West Indies CG United Super50 Cup.

The players will compete in a Best of the Best series, featuring four 50-Overs matches from October 7 – 11, 2022. At the end of the series, the Mahon-led panel will select the Windwards Volcanoes squad to play in the regional tournament.

The West Indies CG United Super50 Cup will be hosted in Antigua & Barbuda and Trinidad & Tobago from October 27 – November 20, 2022.

FULL SQUAD

Sunil Ambris, Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Roland Cato, Mckenny Clarke, Keron Cottoy, Darel Cyrus, Kenneth Dember, Shadrach Descartes, Larry Edward, Andre Fletcher, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Asif Hooper, Johann Jeremiah*, Ryan John, Shermon Lewis, Desron Maloney, Darius Martin, Preston Mcsween, Stephen Naitram, Gidron Pope, Nicklaus Redhead, Jerlani Robinson, Denis Smith, Tevin Walcott

* Seandel Regis is reserve for the injured Johann Jeremiah