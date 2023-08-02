West Indies name squad for CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel today announced the squad for the three match CG United One Day International (ODI) Series powered by YES BANK against India which starts on Thursday 27 July at Kensington Oval.

The 15-member squad was named following a four-day camp at Kensington Oval held to prepare the white-ball players for the upcoming CG United ODI Series, as well as the five-match T20I Series that follows. The selectors have recalled left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas. Fast bowler Jayden Seales and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah have been included following their rehabilitation from surgery while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is also included, having recovered from injury.

Lead Selector, The Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: “We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up. Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’.”

Kensington Oval hosts the first two matches in the three-match CG United ODI Series on Thursday 27 July and Saturday 29 July. The teams then move to Trinidad for the third and final CG United ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday 1 August. All three matches start at 9:30am local time (8:30am Jamaica time).

Tickets for the matches are available from box offices at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, as well as Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, and the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad from Monday 24 July. Additionally, tickets are available online in advance from the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard, at tickets.windiescricket.com .

Fans who purchase online will benefit from a 20% discount compared to the box office prices, with tickets ranging from the most premium seats with the best and shaded views in each stadium through to affordable standard seats or mounds/grounds entry.

FULL SQUAD

Shai Hope (Captain)

Rovman Powell (Vice Captain)

Alick Athanaze

Yannic Cariah

Keacy Carty

Dominic Drakes

Shimron Hetmyer

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Jayden Seales

Romario Shepherd

Kevin Sinclair

Oshane Thomas

Additional Players at White Ball Preparation Camp

Dennis Bulli

Roston Chase

McKenny Clarke

Kavem Hodge

Jair McCallister

Obed McCoy

Kevin Wickham

NOTES:

• Keemo Paul is injured and unavailable

• Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder are both unavailable for selection

West Indies v India Tour Match Schedule

CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK

27 July: 1st CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

29 July: 2nd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1 August: 3rd CG United ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

• start time at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)

T20 Internationals

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

6 August: 2nd T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

8 August: 3rd T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

• start time at: 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica)