Warning to Grenadians and Caribbean residents in the USA

Attention, Grenadians and Caribbean residents! Urgent Warning: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has begun enforcing new regulations targeting pirate radio operators, imposing hefty fines of up to $100,000 per day. It is crucial that you remain vigilant and ensure neither you nor your loved ones inadvertently become entangled in this legal crackdown. Beware of certain pirate radio operators who may approach you, requesting installation of an antenna with a transmitter on your property, while they transmit from a separate location. Please note that the FCC will hold property owners accountable for such activities, rather than the actual pirate operators. Stay informed and exercise caution to protect yourself and your property from potential consequences.