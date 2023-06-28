Small Plane Crashed off Grenada, both Persons rescued

June 16, 2023 – Earlier today, the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) Air Traffic Control received a distress call alerting of engine failure of a Piper aircraft enroute from Margarita to Grenada and approved the pilot’s request for an emergency landing at the MBIA.

Regrettably, the aircraft subsequently crashed approximately 14 miles off the coast of Grenada. This turn of events prompted the activation of the Grenada Airport Authority Emergency Response Plan and consequently, an immediate response from the Coast Guard and the Grenada Ports Authority, resulting in the successful rescue of the two occupants.

Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, commended all parties for their quick action, which resulted in the successful rescue of the persons on board by the Grenada Coast Guard.

In particular, he expressed thanks to the following responding Agencies which assisted in the search:

o MBIA Crash Fire Rescue (CFR) Unit

o Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF)- Police, Fire & Coast Guard

o Ministry of Health

o National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA)

o Trinidad & Tobago Rescue Coordination Center

o Air Guard Trinidad & Tobago Coast Guard

o Regional Security Services (RSS)

o American Airlines

o SVG Air

o Local marine community