Statement form Captain – Was an attack on the Harbour Master Crew. NOT Anderson Peters



As the Captain of the Harbour Master, arguably no one else’s professional and personal image has been mare tarnished than mine. The maritime industry is my passion, I’ve been the Captain of the Harbour Master for roughly 6 years, and i’ve found genuine joy in leading my team while connecting with people, especially the people of Grenada.

The events of August 10th have impacted my physical and mental health. For peace of mind, I need to set the record straight. I understand that Anderson Peters is one of Grenada’s national heroes, but he is also human and should be held accountable for his actions.

On August 10th, the crew and I had just successfully sailed the Recovery cruise, I Instructed the deckhand team to begin preparing the boat for our next cruise which was scheduled for 8 o’clock. After some time, I went to check on the crew and saw them asking a group of men to leave the ship, My team tried encouraging the men to leave but again, the group (who I didn’t know at the time included World Champion Anderson Peters) refused to leave the ship. Anderson began to get aggressive and pace up and down the ramp. I approached him and asked him to leave the ship. He cursed at me, disrespected my nationality, and insulted me for being Trinidadian.

I asked Anderson 4 times to leave the vessel, and each time he responded with aggression and cursed at me. What happened next is where the issue started. While on the ramp, I informed Anderson that I was the captain of the ship. Anderson responded by cursing me and throwing water in my face. I tried AVOIDING further altercation by walking away from him, off the ramp and back onto the main deck. When I got to the main deck, I realized a member of Anderson’s clan had just assaulted my cruise manager, Benji, by slapping him in his face.

My crew tried once again to get the men off the boat, but they continued to refuse with aggression. All men continued to curse at us, Anderson then spat at me and began throwing punches at my face. My crew and I did NOT start the confrontation, Anderson and his group did. As any team would, we defended ourselves from the ongoing attack.

The videos circulating on social media show only a small portion of what happened and do not show the attacks my crew received from Anderson and his group. The brawl eventually moved to the ramp. With all the scuffling, Anderson lost his balance and fell into the water: No one threw Anderson Into the water It’s upsetting to see reports that my crew and I threw him into the water. We were relieved to see that Anderson was pulled out of the water and was safe, but even then he continued to be aggressive towards us and refused to leave the boat.

Eventually, the police arrived on the boat, and a mob gathered outside saying that we attacked Grenada’s National Hero. In my profession, I make an ode to protecting all souls on every vessel I captain. I would never intentionally harm another human. I understand Grenada’s love for Anderson Peters but I believe the public should know the truth.