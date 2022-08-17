Six Trinidadians Arrested for the beating of Anderson Peters

Charges laid against accused in beating of Anderson Peters

Assault and grievous harm are the charges laid against six Trinidadians, including Maraval police officer Abiola Benjamin, accused in Wednesday’s incident in which World Champion javelin thrower Anderson Peters was videoptaped being beaten. The incident took place aboard the visiting Harbour Master vessel.

Five of the six also are charged with causing harm to Kiddon Peters, brother of the champion athlete.

The accused, who are represented by the law firm of Hood & Hood, remain in Grenada policer custody. They’re scheduled to make their first court appearance on Monday, August 15.