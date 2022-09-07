RE-OPENING OF REQUEST FOR APPLICATIONS FOR THE CHINA-AIDED LOW INCOME HOUSING UNITS

Grenada low income housing

St. George: September 2, 2002: The Ministry of Social & Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs, informs the public that the application process for the ChinaAided Low-Income Housing Units re-opened on September 1, 2022, and will remain open until September 30, 2022, to facilitate people in need of housing, who did not apply during the first call for applications.

The public is advised that the forms can be accessed at:

The website of the Housing Authority of Grenada: hag473.com.

The Housing Authority’s Office at the Sandino Plant, Lance Aux Epines.

Through the Ministry of Social Development’s sub-offices.

The District Revenue Offices in Grenada and Carriacou.

Completed applications can be brought to the Ministry’s sub-offices and the office of the Housing Authority of Grenada. Previous applicants for the housing units are not required to re-apply