PRESENTATION BROTHERS & A HAITIAN BROTHER TOGETHER MAKE HISTORY IN GRENADA

St. George, Grenada; Aug. 12, 2022 — Bro. Widmaier Diogene becomes the first Haitian ever to take first vows of entry into the vocation of the order of the Presentation Brothers (Catholic monks), which was founded in 1802 in Ireland and arrived in Grenada 75 years ago. The order is not in Haiti at present.

May we take note of the words spoken by Bishop Harvey of the Diocese of St. George, Grenada, regarding our sister nation, Haiti, in the attached live stream (video). The Bishop’s words did certainly impress upon me, that we do have a serious need for more Widmaiers in the Caribbean.

It is noteworthy that the founder of the Presentation Brothers, Bro. Edmund Ignatius Rice of Ireland, saw education as an enabling means to liberation. It is well known that the Presentation Brothers, who founded and operate Presentation Brothers College (PBC), have made an indelible mark in the education system of Grenada, having graduated some of our finest minds, including our current Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell and former Prime Ministers, Maurice Bishop, George Brizan and Dr. Keith Mitchell. Other notable graduates include entrepreneur Wilfred Lewis, aka Saga, veteran broadcaster Lew Smith and scholar Dr. Kellon Bubb.

The Presentation Brothers (PB) is an international, Catholic congregation of religious brothers who “hunger and thirst for justice so that all peoples, especially youth, can achieve the fullness of human and spiritual growth and development.” (Constitution 6). Their fundamental interest in justice arises from their belief in the dignity of the human person. It is also their belief that no person should go hungry nor without education, hence their work is mainly about helping to alleviate poverty and they are also engaged in challenging systemic injustice.

The brothers work today in Ireland, Grenada, Canada, England, Ghana, Nigeria and in the United States of America.

CONGRATULATIONS to Bro. Wadmair on this major step. May his vocation be a blessed and productive one as he works among God’s children – all of our sisters and brothers – here on Earth.

Gerry Hopkins, JD