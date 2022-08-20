PM attends meeting with Caribbean Leaders

St. George’s, Grenada: August 16, 2022 – Prime Minister, the Honourable Dickon Mitchell is out of the country, for a meeting of regional Heads of Government in the Bahamas.

The meeting, scheduled for August 16-18 2022, will provide an opportunity for Caribbean leaders to discuss critical areas for harmonised action, ahead of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt in November.

Prime Minister Mitchell will return on August 19, 2022. Minister for Infrastructure & Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation, the Honourable Dennis Cornwall, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.