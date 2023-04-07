NNP Calls on Government to withdraw bill

Monday 13th March, 2023: The New National Party (NNP), hereby calls on the Government to withdraw the proposed Data Protection legislation and not to attempt to re-introduce it until consultation with all sectors of the Grenadian population is held in relation to its provisions.

The NNP believes that adequate protection of personal data and the implementation of measures relating to data security are vital in any modern democratic society. Whilst Data Protection legislation is desirable and necessary, a draft Bill that does not consider and take into account fundamental aspects, is likely to cause harm, rather than achieve its objectives.

The lack of consultation and the failure to allow key stakeholder groups (including the religious community, the bar association, trade unions, civil society, and the business community) to provide input on the Data Protection Bill 2023, has left the New National Party no option but to object to its tabling in Parliament.

By way of background, the OECS circulated the initial draft legislation, on the premise that a consultation process would be held by Member States. The far-reaching nature of the Data Protection Bill, which will govern the protection, access to, and use of personal data, and sensitive personal data such as medical information, means that individual’s rights must be carefully safeguarded. The adequate safeguarding of personal data affects the way in which information is held by most institutions – our banks, hotels, medical institutions, schools- and extends to micro and small business operators.