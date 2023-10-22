New National Party Condemns Government’s Plans to Sell Low-Income Housing Units

NNP Leader Dr. Keith Mitchell

St. George’s, Grenada – October 17th – The New National Party (NNP) expresses its deep concern and disappointment over the recent announcements by the NDC government regarding the distribution of the new Chinese low-income houses.

Under the stewardship of the New National Party, these homes were negotiated as a testament to our commitment to the underprivileged in Grenada. The objective was clear – to provide a roof over the heads of those unable to construct homes without government aid. These homes, a generous donation from the People’s Republic of China, were intended to represent hope, security, and a brighter future for persons in the lower income level of society.

It is deeply unsettling that the current administration, instead of upholding this noble vision, has chosen to commoditize this beacon of hope. With the imposition of exorbitant prices on these homes – one-bedroom houses for over 50 thousand and two bedrooms for over 70 thousand. It is evident that the very people these houses were intended for are being sidelined.

Urging our vulnerable citizens to approach financial institutions for mortgage loans is not a viable solution. Many among the intended beneficiaries, due to their financial circumstances, will find the doors of these institutions closed to them. This action by the NDC government seems like an attack on the very foundation of our society – the hardworking yet economically challenged populace.

This recent policy decision by the NDC is no different from the previous NDC administration (2008-2013) that renegotiated with the Chinese upon getting into office in 2008 to cut the 2000 homes to 1000 homes. It was the NNP government upon forming the government in 2013, that moved swiftly to have the Chinese upheld the initial agreement of the 2,000 homes for our low-income families.

The New National Party implores the NDC government to reflect upon the core reason these homes were negotiated. It is a call for compassion, for empathy, and for upholding the values of community and care. We urge the government to reconsider this decision and to prioritise the needs of our less fortunate brothers and sisters. Every Grenadian deserves the right to shelter, and policies should facilitate, not hamper, this fundamental right.

It is our hope that, in light of these concerns, the government takes immediate corrective measures ensuring that the vision of an inclusive, caring, and progressive Grenada is not compromised.