MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE FOLLOWING EXPLOSIONS IN MATANZAS, CUBA

St. George: August 9, 2022: The Government of Grenada extends deepest condolences to the Government and people of Cuba following extensive explosions at an oil facility in the province of Matanzas, Cuba.

We are especially saddened by reports of loss of life, and express heartfelt sympathy to our brothers and sisters in Cuba at this difficult time, particularly those in the affected areas who have experienced the devastation firsthand.

The Government of Grenada continues to monitor this unfortunate disaster, and assures

the Government and people of Cuba of our full and unwavering support.