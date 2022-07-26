Grenada Cricket Tour of the UK

In an effort to cement itself as a leading sports destination, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Grenada Cricket Association will host a promotional cricket tour in the United Kingdom (U.K).

The 20-player team, ‘Grenada 11’, consists of a mix of cricket legends including Devon Smith, Andre Fletcher, and Junior Murray as well as emerging young players.

The team departed the Maurice Bishop International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Before departure, Minister for Youth, Sports & Culture Hon. Ron Redhead, met with and bade the team farewell and reminded them to be Ambassadors for the destination.

The Grenada 11 will appear in a number of games and appearances, with matches against teams including the Club Cricket Conference (CCC), United Kingdom Armed Forces Cricket Association (UKAFCA), and Hertfordshire County Cricket Club,

It will also face Northamptonshire in a 50-over game.

This match will take place less than two weeks after Northamptonshire County Cricket Club hosted India prior to their Twenty20 series against England.

In addition, the GTA will showcase traditional Grenadian entertainment including live music and Spicemas carnival costumes, as well as food and drink.

Westerhall Estate, a Grenadian producer of rum, will provide a lively bar set up at the games.

It lasts until 6 August 2022.