Grenada Cricket Team for WINLOTT INC WICB Under 15 SUPER 50 Championship in SVG

The Grenada Cricket Association (GCA) announce that a fourteen-man squad departed the Island today, Monday, December 11, 2023, to participate in the WINLOTT INC WICB Under 15 Super50 Championship from December 12-17, 2023, in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

The squad is led by Khavaughn Bartholomew and has seven players returning from the team selected for the 2022 tournament.

The tournament bowls off on Tuesday December 12th with Grenada taking on St. Lucia at Cumberland while hosts St. Vincent & the Grenadines oppose Dominica at Park Hill.

Matches are of 50 overs per side and will start at 9:30 am.

The full Grenada squad reads:

1. Khavaughn Bartholomew (Captain)

2. Aravinda Bishop

3. Raekeim Charles

4. Devon Joseph

5. Jamie Wickham

6. Lyndon Francis

7. Jordon John

8. Jelani George

9. Tevin Gordon

10. Jeremy Edwards

11. Kemile Abraham

12. Desrond Mitchell

13. Tayshun Joseph

14. Xzavion Rock

Team Management Unit

• Johnson Richardson – Team Manager

• Clyde Telesford – Head Coach

• Aaron Thompson – Assistant Coach