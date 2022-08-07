Government Committed to Supporting Regional Air Transportation

St. George’s, Grenada. August 5, 2022 – As the Government of Grenada continues to lay the
groundwork for its new transformational agenda, air travel connectivity has been prioritised as an
area of critical importance.
Prime Minister Honourable Dickon Mitchell reiterates his commitment to supporting the
revitalisation of regional air services, noting the significance of this sector to economic and social
development.
At a recent Emergency Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority,
held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Prime Minister Mitchell joined colleague Heads of Governments,
a delegation from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and other key stakeholders, to review
possible options on the way forward.
Discussions to this end will continue as Government seeks to secure sustainable air transport
solutions that can service the Eastern Caribbean and select international markets.
