GCA signs new clothing partnership with STONEHILL Sports

New clothing partnership with STONEHILL Sports

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – Grenada Cricket Association (GCA) teams and all its parish affiliates will soon be sporting new cricket clothing as part of a three-year deal with STONEHILL Sports of Pakistan.

The new training outfits were unveiled during a T20 practice match at the Grenada National Stadium on July 18, 2022.

The playing “whites” and “coloured” uniforms will be revealed on the upcoming Grenada Senior Cricket Team Tour of the UK July 21 – August 6.

STONEHILL will supply team kits for all Grenada’s national teams including the senior, under-19, and under-15 teams as well as all representative parish teams from u15s to seniors. A number of clubs will also benefit.

Dwain Gill, President of the Grenada Cricket Association stated:

“Our players have used STONEHILL uniforms for a few tournaments during the height of the pandemic and the feedback has been excellent in terms of the fit and the feel of the lightweight and performance enhancing fabrics. This deal will help our players and coaches tremendously.”

Sibi Sheikh, Managing Director of STONEHILL said:

“We at STONEHILL are delighted to be the official clothing sponsor for the Grenada Cricket Association. We appreciate the efforts and hard work of the GCA for the betterment of cricket and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

ABOUT STONEHILL

STONEHILL is an international Sports Clothing and Equipment Company, with offices in the UK and Pakistan. For the past 15 years, STONEHILL has been one the leading Sports Clothing Suppliers in the Caribbean and is the current clothing sponsor of the Jamaica Cricket Association, and the Barbados Cricket Association. The company is also the manufacturer of team uniforms for the Guyana Cricket Board and the Windwards Volcanoes.