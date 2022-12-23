Fraser sets the tone, but West Indies fall again

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados– West Indies Women suffered a 49-run defeat to England Women in the fourth T20 International at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Head Coach Courtney Walsh still had praises for his players despite the loss, “I thought restricting them to 131 was a positive for us. We had a couple injuries during the match with Gajnabi unable to return to bat and Campbelle getting cut so we were hampered in that aspect. The bowlers stood out today, they’re all showing but the consistency we’re working on. Fraser and Grimmond lead with the ball today but Afy and Hayley have been the most consistent for the series. We have one more game to play and we’re going to regroup and come with one last push.”

West Indies will have one last chance to get a “W” in this series as the two teams return to Kensington Oval for the final encounter on Thursday night under the light. First ball is 6pm

England Women

131/8 (20 overs)

Sophia Dunkley 35 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cherry Ann Fraser 4-0-20-3

Katherine Brunt 24* ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Sheneta Grimmond 4-0-33-3

West Indies Women

82/9 (16 overs)

Hayley Matthews 23 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Lauren Bell 3-0-12-4

Shemaine Campbelle 17 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Sophie Ecclestone 3-0-13-2

T20I Series

Sunday, 11 December: 1st T20I, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 6pm Eastern Caribbean/5pm Jamaica- England won by 8 wickets

Wednesday, 14 December: 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 6pm Eastern Caribbean/5pm Jamaica- England won by 16 runs

Saturday, 17 December: 3rd T20I, Kensington Oval, 6pm Eastern Caribbean/5pm Jamaica- England won by 17 runs

Sunday, 18 December: 4th T20I, Kensington Oval, 6pm Eastern Caribbean/5pm Jamaica- England won by 49 runs

Thursday, 22 December: 5th T20I, Kensington Oval, 6pm Eastern Caribbean/5pm Jamaica