DEPARTMENT OF LABOUR BEGINS NEW OUTREACH INITIATIVE

“WE CARE, AND WE ARE HERE TO SERVE!”

December 15, 2022 – Senator the Honourable Claudette Joseph, Attorney General,

Minister for Legal Affairs, Labour & Consumer Affairs and the team from the Department of Labour have embarked on an outreach initiative to meet with employers and employees in various workplaces across the country.

The first of the outreach visits commenced today, December 15, 2022, in the town of St. George, and forms part of the Department of Labour’s new thrust to better serve the people of Grenada,

Carriacou and Petite Martinique through increased sensitisation and

interaction.

“It is important for us to reach out to our stakeholders and to let them know that we care, and that we are here to serve them,

” Minister Joseph shared, noting that the Christmas season provides a wonderful opportunity to start the outreach programme.

“I encourage all workers and employers to take this opportunity to get acquainted with the team, as we strive to serve you better.”

Additional visits scheduled for the month of December include a southern focus (St.

George and St. David) on Friday, December 16; and a northern focus (from St. John to

St. Andrew) on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

The We Care! Outreach Programme will continue in the new year with visits to

Carriacou and Petite Martinque and other workplaces across the tri-island state.

The Minister and her team look forward to these interactions, as they endeavour to get

to know stakeholders of the Ministry better, and to improve the level of service.

The Department of Labour wishes everyone an enjoyable and peaceful Christmas

season.

“We Care and We are Here to Serve!”

The key objectives of the We Care! Outreach Programme are to:

● provide an opportunity for stakeholders to meet officials of the Department of

Labour and for the Labour team to meet those it serves;

● build a new brand image of the Department of Labour with a focus on care and

service;

● create awareness of the services offered by the Department of Labour, to gain

crucial insights into the needs of clients; and

● maintain sustainable labour relationships.