CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow Anticipates Economic Windfall for the Caribbean with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, lauds the unveiling of the highly anticipated fixtures for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The tournament, slated to unfold across the Caribbean and the USA from 01 June to 29 June 2024, promises an unparalleled celebration of cricket excellence and an opportunity to showcase the region’s cultural richness on a global platform. “Similar to many stakeholders, I share the excitement with the unveiling of the fixtures for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This represents remarkable progress with the preparation of this historic event,” stated Dr. Shallow. He added, “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup holds immense promise for the Caribbean, not just in terms of cricketing fervor but also as a catalyst for economic growth and regional development.”

Dr. Shallow highlighted, “This tournament is projected to yield over USD 300 million in direct economic impact for the Caribbean. Moreover, it is anticipated to captivate more than a billion viewers worldwide through television broadcasts, further elevating the global stature of the Caribbean as a sporting and tourist destination.”

“This influx of visitors, heightened tourism, and burgeoning business prospects will create a ripple effect,” emphasized Dr. Shallow. “The impact on jobs, revenue streams, and the overall quality of life for our citizens will be substantial.”

Furthermore, Dr. Shallow reiterated CWI’s unwavering commitment to collaboration, stating, “Cricket West Indies remains steadfast in its collaboration with international partners to ensure the resounding success of the ICC T20 World Cup. Together, we aim to deliver an unforgettable tournament that not only captivates cricket enthusiasts worldwide but also leaves an enduring legacy of unity, sportsmanship, and economic prosperity across the Caribbean.”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sets the stage for a significant economic windfall for the Caribbean, providing a unique opportunity for the host nations to showcase their cultural heritage and allure to a global audience while leaving an indelible mark on the world of cricket.