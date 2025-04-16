CWI announces new global data and streaming partnership with IMG ARENA

New partnership offers enhanced official data from more than 450 matches for West Indies fans around the world

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced a new partnership with IMG ARENA, a leading sports data and technology supplier for the betting, media and performance sectors.

This will mean that West Indies fans in the Caribbean and around the world will be able to access live ball-by-ball scoring and match statistics for all West Indies home internationals and regional games. The partnership will also enable CWI to provide a greater number of streamed matches than ever before making it easier for fans to follow their favourite teams and players.

The new deal sees IMG ARENA securing the exclusive global data and streaming rights for CWI, in partnership with leading cricket data and analytics provider, CricViz. IMG ARENA will capture official data from more than 450 matches across the West Indies Men’s and Women’s national teams, West Indies Under 19, West Indies Academy and various domestic regional competitions, including the Men’s and Women’s CG United Super50 Cup and West Indies Championship, and distribute it to over 460 regulated sportsbook operators worldwide.

Through the partnership, CricViz will provide its enhanced Match Centre for the windiescricket.com website to deliver advanced data analysis, including graphic visualisations and live action insights, as well as predictive models. CricViz will also support the live scoring data collection for all of these matches with its in-ground operation and collection software.

Dominic Warne, CWI Commercial, Marketing & Communications Director said: “This partnership enables Cricket West Indies to provide live scoring for all of our home international and regional competitions, as well as increasing the number of games that we can make accessible to fans through streamed live coverage and commentary. Enhanced live scoring and live match statistics on the windiescricket.com Live Match Centre will give all fans the best available scoring coverage for any live international or regional match in the West Indies. We’re very excited to be able to present more home international and West Indies regional matches than ever before so fans can follow their teams and favourite players.”

Freddie Longe, President at IMG ARENA, said: “Cricket fans are among the most passionate in the world, making Cricket West Indies a fantastic addition to our growing content portfolio. We’re pleased to partner with CricViz and leverage their established position in the sport to drive further fan engagement and deliver first-class content to our partners.”