CWI and CG United announce FREE entry for all fans to the CG United Super50 Cup Final on Saturday, 11 November

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Cricket fans will get the chance to see the final of the CG United Super50 Cup for FREE on Saturday November 11. Cricket West Indies (CWI) and sponsors CG United today announced there will be no charge for spectators attending the CG United Super50 Cup Final on Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy between the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Fans will get the chance to see the two best teams in the tournament after Trinidad & Tobago Red Force beat Guyana Harpy Eagles and Leeward Islands Hurricanes beat Barbados Pride in the two semi-finals. To add to the excitement there is the incentive of seeing Sunil Narine in his final match in Trinidad & Tobago Red Force colors. Earlier this week the off-spinner announced that he will be retiring from List A and international cricket following the conclusion of the CG United Super50 Cup.

A number of West Indies internationals will feature in the final 50-over match before England arrive for the CG United ODI Series and T20I Series starting on 3 December. The Leeward Islands squad features captain Alzarri Joseph, Keacy Carty, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Justin Greaves, Kieran Powell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr. Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are captained by batsman Darren Bravo and their squad includes: Yannic Carriah, Shannon Gabriel, Akeal Hosein, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Joshua Da Silva, Nicholas Pooran and Jayden Seales.

Dominic Warne, CWI’s Commercial Director said: “This is exciting news for our fans as we have opened the gates to have them enter for free and see the finale of the CG United Super50 Cup. We have seen three weeks of action on the field and we expect an exciting contest on Saturday to crown the CG United Super50 Champions. Also, this is a great opportunity for the home Trini supporters and fans of Sunil to see him in action in his Trinidad and Tobago Red Force jersey for the final time and give him a fitting send off.”

The day/night match starts at 1pm (12 noon Jamaica) and will be televised live on ESPN. Live ball-by-ball scoring will be available in the windiescricket.com Match Centre.