The Government of Canada is pleased to announce that Canadian officials will be in Grenada from 16 to 20

August 2022 to carry out biometric processing for persons wishing to obtain visas.

As part of the visa application process, Grenada nationals must provide biometric information (fingerprints and

a photo) when applying for a Canadian visitor visa, study, work, or temporary residence permit, or for permanent

residence. During the upcoming August dates, Grenada visa applicants may take the opportunity to provide

biometric information in Grenada rather than travelling abroad. Outside of this visit, standard procedures remain

for Grenada nationals to travel to biometrics collection points in Barbados, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the

Grenadines, or Trinidad and Tobago at all other times.

If you are planning to travel to Canada for study, business, tourism, family reunions or other reasons, please

complete your online visa application as soon as possible in order to take advantage of this opportunity in August.

This exercise is geared towards the following individuals:

Grenada nationals who anticipate travel to Canada; Persons who have already applied whether online or by mail for a visa, work or study permit or for

permanent residence and have received their Biometric Instruction Letter; and Nationals of other biometric information-required countries residing in Grenada planning to travel to

Canada.

In order to book an appointment for biometrics collection, please write to BDGTN-VISA@international.gc.ca.

All applicants will be required to bring their Biometrics Instruction Letter and passport with them to

their appointment in order to have their biometrics taken.

Canadian officials will be pleased to assist applicants who have both appointments and the required

Biometrics Instruction Letter during the hours listed below. Officials will not be collecting applications or

biometric information from applicants who have not received this letter.

Please note the cutoff date for scheduling an appointment is Wednesday, August 10, 2022. We will not be

able to accommodate appointment requests after that date, unless we receive cancellations.

The biometrics collection will take place from 08:30 to 17:30 on Tuesday, August 16, Wednesday, August

17, Thursday, August 18, Friday, August 19, and a half day on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Radisson

Hotel in the meeting room. Directions to the location within the hotel will be provided upon arrival.