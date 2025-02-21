Auguste, Pascal to Lead Windwards U-19 Male Teams

The GCA congratulates our representatives on the Windward Islands U19 team to participate in the West Indies U19 Rising Stars Tournament.

1. Divonie Joseph

2. Devin Tyson

3. Jerel Jeremiah

4. Kirtsen Murray

5. Randel Baptiste (Manager)

The Windwards Under-19 Male Squad assembled in St. Vincent for a mini camp ahead of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars U19 Tournament scheduled for July 4 -August 1, 2023 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In an unprecedented move at this level, the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) named two captains for the two format tournament.

West Indies Under-19 Captain Akeem Auguste will lead the team in the three day red ball tournament scheduled from July 15 to August 1 while Stephan Pascal, who led the Windwards Team to the CWI U17 title in Trinidad & Tobago in 2022, leads the white ball team.

The 50 over white ball tournament runs from July 4 to July 15 with the Windwards taking on the Leeward Islands at Arnos Vale on Tuesday from 9:30 am.

The squad was struck a major blow when highly rated fast bowler Solomon Bascombe was ruled out of the tournament with a finger injury.

The full squad reads:

1. Ackeem Auguste (Captain – Red Ball Team)

2. Stephan Pascal (Captain – White Ball Team)

3. Jelani Joseph

4. Divonie Joseph

5. Devin Tyson

6. Kirt Murray

7. Jerel Jeremiah

8. Bolton Sayers

9. Kervin Gassie

10. Tarrique Edward

11. Noelle Leo

12. Kirtney Franklyn

13. Reshawn Lewis

14. Shawnil Edward

Team Management Unit

• Garey Mathurin – Head Coach

• Lindon James – Assistant Coach

• Randel Baptiste – Manager