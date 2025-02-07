West Indies Women remain unchanged for remaining 3 T20Is

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today named an unchanged 14-member squad for the remaining three T20 Internationals against England Women on 17, 18 and 22 December at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said: ““The selection panel has decided to stay with an unchanged squad for the remaining three T20Is. We were hopeful that some of the injured players would have been available for selection, but we have been advised that they need more time to recover, keeping in mind that the ICC Women’s t20 World Cup in February 2023 remains a focal point.

Browne-John added, “The team that has played the first two matches, has shown some improvement and we believe that they have the ability to compete in the remaining matches.”

Tickets for 3Ws stand tickets behind the wicket are available for just US$15/BD$30. Fans can purchase tickets in advance from the WindiesTicket online service, presented by Mastercard at tickets.windiestickets.com receiving their tickets securely into their online account to save to mobile devices or print out for presentation at the stadium, avoiding the need to queue at or travel to the stadium ticket offices. Ticket offices at each venue will be open on the day of each match.

Fans can watch all matches live via streamed coverage on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel, as well as on the ESPN Play app. Fans in the UK will be able to view on BT Sport with fans based in the USA able to watch live on ESPN+.

FULL SQUAD

(3rd, 4th, 5thT20Is)

Hayley Matthews (Captain)

Shemaine Campbelle (Vice Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Afy Fletcher

Cherry Ann Fraser

Shabika Gajnabi

Sheneta Grimmond

Chinelle Henry

Trishan Holder

Djenaba Joseph

Kycia Knight

Karishma Ramharack

Kaysia Schultz

Rashada Williams

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

CG United ODI Series

Sunday, 4 December: 1st CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – England women won by 142 runs

Tuesday, 6 December: 2nd CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium – England Women won by 142 runs

Friday, 9 December: 3rd CG United ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium – 2pm Eastern Caribbean/1pm Jamaica- England Women won by 151 runs

T20I Series

Sunday, 11 December: 1st T20I, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 6pm Eastern Caribbean/5pm Jamaica- England won by 8 wickets

Wednesday, 14 December: 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 6pm Eastern Caribbean/5pm Jamaica- England won by 16 runs

Saturday, 17 December: 3rd T20I, Kensington Oval, 6pm Eastern Caribbean/5pm Jamaica

Sunday, 18 December: 4th T20I, Kensington Oval, 6pm Eastern Caribbean/5pm Jamaica

Thursday, 22 December: 5th T20I, Kensington Oval, 6pm Eastern Caribbean/5pm Jamaica